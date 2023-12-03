General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 4-8, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) doesn’t know what to think.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) shares information with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Esme (Avery Pohl).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) learn about Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) next move.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are at odds.

Ava (Maura West) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) face off.

Cody (Josh Kelly) does a solid for Olivia (Lisa LoCiciero) and Lois (Rena Sofer).

Anna (Finola Hughes) catches up with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) about Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) offer.

Sonny answers Curtis’s (Donnell Turner) questions.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn make an announcement.

Ned (Wally Kurth) turns to Lois for support.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) reminisces about the past.

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) confides in Kristina.

TJ and Molly make a proposal.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!