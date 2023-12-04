Colleen Zenk Talks Y&R History and Praise From Eric Braeden (VIDEO)

Alan Locher, Colleen Zenk YouTube

The Young and the Restless recently exploded with revelations about the Newman family, thanks to Jordan Howard (Colleen Zenk). Zenk sat down with Alan Locher for The Locher Room YouTube series, where she dished returning to daytime and teaming up with fellow soap vets.

Showrunner Josh Griffith revisited Y&R's history to resurrect baby Eve. Zenk said:

It was smart. And I think the way they have laid it out, both with the backstory and the set-up to my entrance, was so smart. Hayley Erin is fabulous and the way that they brought her in was just so classic soap opera. I look at this storyline as just being a throwback to how soap opera used to be told, and this is the only show I really watch anymore. After [As the] World Turns went off the air, I started watching the show 'cause I wanted to see friends and I still had the genre in my blood. But to use the history the way that they have, the way that Josh has, is just so classic.

Who decided to bring Zenk on in the role? She revealed:

I believe it was a combination, from what I'm told, by Josh and the head of CBS Daytime here, who has been watching World Turns since she was a little girl, and she's now the executive in charge of daytime for CBS.

Zenk also valued words of praise from co-star Eric Braeden (Victor). She recalled:

I'll tell you what Eric said. After we finished those scenes, he looked into the camera and he said, 'Thank God you hired me a pro.' Coming from Eric Braeden, that was big and that was huge for me. And I just felt: Okay, there's a little bit of acceptance here and they can see I didn't fall off a turnip truck, you know? It was big.

