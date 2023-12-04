DAYS' Jackie Cox Explains Character's Return and Dimitri Offer

Jackie Cox YouTube

Jackie Cox is heading back to Days of Our Lives to stir up more trouble. The scene-stealing star chatted with Soap Opera Digest about what brings Darius (AKA Jackie Cox when in drag), to Salem.

Dimitri (Peter Porte) is about to hand himself in to the cops in exchange for Leo (Greg Rikaart)'s liberty. However, Darius shows up just in time. After Leo turned him down, Darius isn't keen to see the Von Leuschner heir give himself up in exchange. Cox said:

As you recall, Leo and I have been in cahoots for quite some time, not only to get money and status and power in Salem and and the world over, but also specifically because as my bestie, he was helping me get a green card to stay in the United States, in this fictionalized version of my life! And then, not only does he try to marry Dr. Craig Wesley, [Kevin Spirtas] but now, he left me entirely for Dimitri Von Leuschner — [w] hich is infuriating to me, because I thought I was supposed to be his partner in crime! So, you know what? I’m gonna get my revenge!

Darius tempts Dimitri with an offer: escape to Canada together...in drag! Cox explained that this choice:

is a chance to see the other side of Dimitri, and maybe see how loyal he really is to Leo.

Cox added: