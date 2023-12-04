Skip to main content

Jamey Giddens to Appear on The Locher Room December 8

The Locher Room has a familiar face headed its way: Jamey Giddens. The creator and executive producer of Ambitions and Emmy Award- winning Days of Our Lives scribe will appear on the online show where he discusses his tenure at Daytime Confidential, developing Urban Movie Channel's (UMC) hit dramedy The Rich and the Ruthless, creating and producing his own series for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), and writing for DAYS

Check out Giddens's appearance on The Locher Room on Dec. 8 at 3 PM EST.

