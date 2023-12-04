Jamey Giddens to Appear on The Locher Room December 8

Jamey Giddens

The Locher Room has a familiar face headed its way: Jamey Giddens. The creator and executive producer of Ambitions and Emmy Award- winning Days of Our Lives scribe will appear on the online show where he discusses his tenure at Daytime Confidential, developing Urban Movie Channel's (UMC) hit dramedy The Rich and the Ruthless, creating and producing his own series for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), and writing for DAYS.

Check out Giddens's appearance on The Locher Room on Dec. 8 at 3 PM EST.