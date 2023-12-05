B&B's Winsor Harmon Teases Thorne's Homecoming Discovery: "He’s Incredulous"

Winsor Harmon

Dec. 5 marks the return of Winsor Harmon to The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne. The daytime vet chatted with Soap Opera Digest about what brings the Forrester heir back to Los Angeles and Thorne's take on the news about Eric's (John McCook) health.

RELATED: Winsor Harmon and Ashley Jones Back to The Bold and The Beautiful

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) gives his baby bro a call, telling him to come home to Los Angeles for a party. Thorne can tell something isn't quite right from Ridge's tone. Harmon said:

Thorne says, ‘All right, I’ll change my flight now and come in.' But in the back of his mind, he senses that there’s something going on. Thorne knows nothing about his dad’s health. He now thinks he’s going home for this big family party — and for now, that’s all he knows.

Ridge ushers Thorne to the side and spills the details about Eric's pending death. Harmon explained:

Thorne is blown away. Then Thorne is told that Eric doesn’t know his family knows about his condition, so they have to pretend that everything’s fine. Thorne is like, ‘How are we supposed to act like that when he’s dying?!’ He’s incredulous.

At the party, Thorne keeps a watchful eye on his dear old dad. But an unexpected twist will keep the party interesting. Harmon teased: