Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Supports Ridge After Eric’s Health Emergency

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 4, 2023
Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge is on the phone with Rafael from Forrester International. Brooke asks if problems are afoot, but Ridge says it was a routine call. Things would be very different if they knew anything about Eric’s dire health issues. Brooke thinks the entire Forrester Creations family would send an outpouring of love and affection. Ridge thinks they should all be supporting Eric during his last days instead of planning some dumb party. They should be at the hospital running tests instead of pretending everything is ok. As Ridge and Brooke embrace, Hope arrives and asks if everything is ok with Eric. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Tells Carter About Eric’s Illness

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0931
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Donna Tells Brooke and Ridge About Eric’s Health Crisis

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1415
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge and Brooke Discuss Eric’s Recovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge Tells His Children About Eric’s Health Crisis

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0484
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke Tells Ridge About Eric and RJ’s Partnership

By Joshua BaldwinComment