Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge is on the phone with Rafael from Forrester International. Brooke asks if problems are afoot, but Ridge says it was a routine call. Things would be very different if they knew anything about Eric’s dire health issues. Brooke thinks the entire Forrester Creations family would send an outpouring of love and affection. Ridge thinks they should all be supporting Eric during his last days instead of planning some dumb party. They should be at the hospital running tests instead of pretending everything is ok. As Ridge and Brooke embrace, Hope arrives and asks if everything is ok with Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Tells Carter About Eric’s Illness

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!