Roach Motel: Dimitri believes he genuinely loves Leo since he’s willing to turn himself in to save him. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Darius Rose (a.k.a. Jackie Cox). He says he’s Dimitri’s ticket to freedom. Darius says he saw them in Horton Square on Halloween. He was in town to hunt down Leo and turn him in for the reward money. Darius fills in Dimitri on his tumultuous marriage to Leo. He says once Dimitri goes to prison, Leo will move on. He offers to take Dimitri to Canada to set him free.

Darius says he’ll sneak him over the border in drag as Diane Von Fabulous. He goes on to say Leo deserves everything he gets. Dimitri tries to tell him about how much he and Leo love each other but Darius is unmoved. Dimitri gets a text from Sloan saying EJ took the deal. Darius tries to convince him Leo isn’t worth it and he should go with him to Canada.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Sloan tells EJ that Dimitri is going to turn himself in to save Leo. Sloan and EJ go toe to toe as she convinces him Dimitri is the big fish he wants to catch. He wants to charge the big fish with murder but Sloan says that option is off the table. Dimitri is good to confess to a lesser included charge. She urges him to take the win and EJ agrees to draw up the papers.

Sloan returns and gives Leo the good news, but he says he doesn’t want the deal. He can’t handle the thought of Dimitri going to prison. Leo goes on to have a verbal anxiety attack before Sloan calms him down and reminds him what Dimitri is willing to do for love. Leo is still hesitant to allow it, but Sloan says he should hush up and take the deal. Leo agrees to the deal just before Eric calls about the upcoming DNA test. Sloan hangs up and tells Leo everything is good, and she has to go to deal with her own emergency.

Horton Square: Tater Tot does his best to delay Chanel’s return to the Brady Pub. He tap dances quickly saying he wants the job at Sweet Bits to make extra money for himself. Chanel doesn’t really care what he does with his salary and turns to leave. Tate stops her yet again and asks if she can give him a tutorial. Chanel gets impatient and says they’ll review everything once he fills out the application and IF she hires him. As Chanel exits, Tate quickly texts Holly.

Brady Pub: Johnny and Holly discuss Nicole’s upcoming DNA test and then move back to the friendship bracelet. Johnny says he wants to talk to Holly about something about which Chanel can’t know. Holly ignores Tate’s text as Johnny tells Holly about wanting to celebrate his former wedding anniversary with Chanel. He wants Holly to help him put together the occasion. She’s less than thrilled but agrees. As Holly touches Johnny’s hand, Chanel returns and explains what happened with Tate.

Allie calls Johnny which allows Chanel to have a conversation with Holly about her crush on Johnny. Holly scoffs at the ridiculousness of such a thing. Chanel continues saying Johnny is too old for her, they are sort of related, and he’s taken. Holly deflects saying she has a crush on Tate (Holly is a chip off the old block).

Chanel buys into Holly’s explanation about her crush on Tate. Just then, he returns and Chanel says they were just talking about him. Holly explains out loud how the two of them can’t be together because of Brady. Just then, Johnny returns and asks what they’re discussing.

University Hospital – Examination Room: Nicole and Eric await the baby no name’s DNA test. She suddenly realizes if the baby is hers, it means Eric will lose yet another opportunity to be a father. Eric says he doesn’t believe the DNA test will change anything. Nicole is irritated when Eric suggest her mind may be playing tricks on her. She insists she knows her own child. Further, Eric never interacted with her baby.

Nicole says Sloan probably stole the baby and reminds him of all the “far-fetched” ridiculousness which has occurred in Salem over the years. They get heated and agree to wait on the results.

Endings

EJ returns with the paperwork and Leo immediately signs. He says he’s free to go when Dimitri arrives. Just then, he enters.

Darius has transformed into Jackie Cox and exits the roach motel.

Holly tells Johnny about her “crush” on Tate and why they can’t be together. Tate corrects her and says he doesn’t care what his dad things. Tate takes a seat next to Holly and says they can be together.

Sloan arrives at the hospital and Nicole says Eric is getting the DNA results. Nicole gets snarky and says the truth will come out. Just then, Eric returns with the baby and the test results.

