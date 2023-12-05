Ex-GMA3 Anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach on Cheating Rumors: "It Wasn't The Case"

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are opening up. The ex-ABC and GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors, who were let go from the network in early 2023, have launched their own podcast, aptly called Amy and T.J. On the show's first episode, debuting Dec. 5, the two got candid about their love.

Holmes said:

The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we’re the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.

Holmes alleged that, contrary to popular reports, neither he nor Robach cheated on their then-spouses. At the time, photos emerged of the pair looking loved-up, and fans began to speculate. However, he said:

To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses—and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.

Robach added:

It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. TJ is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself. But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn't know that either one of us were getting divorced, so that was one of the challenges we had in the beginning. We were trying to clear everything up.

Listen to the complete episode below.