On today's General Hospital recap: Laura helps Esme pack up her things to get ready for her new apartment. Laura admits she'll miss both Esme and Ace but is proud of her. Esme worries she'll mess things up, but Laura says she can always come back if needed.

Ava heads to The Grill to ask Cyrus why he killed Austin, but he claims to be surprised by the news. Ava says she knows Cyrus ordered her kidnapping and can't believe he'd repay Austin by killing him. Cyrus disagrees again and turns it back on her, asking Ava if she killed Austin because he has an alibi. Ava storms out.



Laura checks in, surprised at how late Cyrus is working but he's annoyed she showed up unannounced. Laura says she wants some middle ground, but Cyrus feels it's too late. Cyrus goes on a tirade about how everyone treats him as less than. He says all he wants is to care for his family and Laura apologizes.



Blaze worries she made Kristina uncomfortable with the kiss and admits she's not out of the closet. Blaze says her fans would likely accept it, but her Catholic family wouldn't. Blaze mentions an uncle she hasn't seen since she was a child and thinks he was sent away possibly because of his sexuality. Kristina tells Blaze about her coming out to Sonny and how he accepted her immediately. Blaze says she doesn't know if her family will ever be ready for that, and Kristina promises to support her.

Curtis asks Sonny who would want to shoot him at the pool saying he needs to know who shot him. Sonny mentions Cyrus framing him and having him arrested but doesn't know if he was the shooter. Sonny mentions the rifle was from a WSB operation but that doesn't mean Anna was the target. He brings up Pikeman and how they have a connection to the WSB and how they might be after him. Curtis decides he needs to follow this lead.

Anna seeks out Felicia to talk about the shooting. She says she has nightmares and Felicia questions why Anna took the shot. Anna says she thought Forsyth was the one after her because Valentin didn't tell her Charlotte was the one stalking her.



Anna explains about Victor's control over Charlotte and how Valentin knew and didn't say anything. She says it's over between them and tells Felicia about Forsyth. She says she thought it was him in her place that night which is why she fired her gun. Anna says all the evidence was taken and then Forsyth was killed. She believes it was because of something in the report.

Dante tells Sam about Anna and Forsyth, the missing evidence and the key they found on the body. Sam asks why he hasn't told Anna about the key, but Dante says Anna would want to find the locker. Dante is keeping the key out of the PCPD report for now to protect Anna.

Hume and Bremmer discuss Pikeman's distribution, Forsyth's death, and the fact that Brenner is the new director of the WSB. Brenner mentions how easy it was once he got rid of Frisco. Hume wants to know if their main target is Sonny or Anna, but Brenner says both.

Hume asks about getting rid of Sonny, but Brenner says removing him would create a power vacuum he doesn't want to deal with. He says they're better off trying to find leverage against Sonny. Hume asks about Anna and Brenner tells him about the problems with Forsyth and how he was supposed to dispose of Anna. Brenner says the last he heard, Forsyth had the report but Hume says they went through his hotel room and belongings and it wasn't there. Brenner worries the report is still out there somewhere.

