On today’s General Hospital recap: Ned complains to Lois about the deal Michael closed without him. Lois reminds him that he was Eddie Maine at the time but Ned says Michael is only a shareholder and had no right to renegotiate the deal. Lois says if Michael hadn't negotiated the deal there wouldn't be a deal and Ned is upset it was Michael who saved it.

Ned says he regrets originally bringing Michael in as CEO and worries he'll be pushed out. Lois can't get over the amount of infighting the Quartermaines do. She says Edward would love the back biting between them and asks if Ned wants to continue his grandfather's legacy. Lois brings up Lila and how she always found the best in everyone. She thinks Ned should be more like her. Lois thinks Ned and Michael can work together rather than against each other.

Brook Lynn tells Chase he doesn't have to propose just because the Cerullo women are pressuring him about it. She tells him to take marriage off the table, but he pulls out a ring. He says he bought the ring weeks ago and had planned on proposing at Christmas. Chase says he doesn't want to waste a day and do what matters now, which is her. He gets back down on his knees and proposes again, and she says yes. The two share a kiss.

Molly questions Kristina's offer to be the surrogate and mentions all the issues of pregnancy. Kristina swears she wants to do this and says it's perfect timing. TJ gets home so Kristina heads out to meet Blaze. Molly tells TJ she met with the surrogate manager and only wants to move forward if he agrees.

TJ says he's on the same page as her no matter what. Molly mentions running into Willow and the baby and how she broke down because of it. She tells him about Kristina finding her crying in the park and the offer to be their surrogate. TJ's not sure but Molly says Kristina would be the perfect candidate, so TJ agrees. The two share a kiss.

Blaze meets Kristina at her new apartment with a celebratory bottle of champagne. Blaze says her latest song just hit number one and Kristina asks her real name, which is Alison, before toasting her. The two discuss Blaze's name change and Kristina's abusive relationship with Keifer and dating Parker. The two share a kiss.

Carly tells Josslyn she spoke to Bobbie in Amsterdam and the trouble she's dealing with in Luke's estate. She says Bobbie will still be there for a while. Josslyn tells her about Adam and his panic attack and the pressure from his parents. Drew interrupts to tell Carly he's leaving tomorrow for Australia on business. He says he's going to finalize a deal with ELQ and is going in Michael's place. The two share a kiss.

Sonny tells Nina he'll take care of the threat against him, but she's upset he doesn't want to discuss it with her. Sonny says it's for her own protection and brings up the SEC and how they wanted to squeeze Carly for information on him.

Nina says Carly did commit insider trading which is why she got into trouble. Sonny says Carly was running the business while he was away which is why the FBI knew to come after her. Sonny says the FBI will come after Nina if they know she has information on his business. Nina says if he's in danger she will do everything to make sure he'll come home and has a right to know if he won't.

Sonny admits Cyrus was after him and behind his arrest, but his guys are keeping an eye on him. Nina thanks him for sharing this with her. The two share a kiss.

(*Is Josh Swickard leaving? Was it just me or were there a LOT of anvils about happily ever after between BLQ and Chase? I get he was proposing but there seemed to some specifically worded things that made me think they are too happy and the rug will be pulled out from under them which usually means someone's death.)

