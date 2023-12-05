Y&R's Hayley Erin on Claire Learning The Truth: "That is Just World-Shifting" (VIDEO)

Michael Fairman, Hayley Erin YouTube

Apparently the newest member of the Newman clan on The Young and the Restless, Claire Grace (AKA Eve) has upended the wealthy family's lives. Claire's portrayer, Hayley Erin, sat down with Michael Fairman TV to discuss her character being deceived by family.

Of course, Claire's Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) fostered hatred for the Newmans in her great-niece by telling her her parents never wanted her. That wasn't true, but Claire uncovering the truth was life-changing for the young woman. Erin mused:

I mean, I can’t think of anything more shocking than to find out basically your entire life has been a lie. So for Claire, I mean, what an interesting moment to get to depict, this moment that her entire life comes crumbling down. The moment that Jordan said, 'I took you from the hospital,' that is just world-shifting.

When Erin filmed the scenes where Claire is sobbing to her family, the character's emotions took center stage. How many takes did they shoot? Erin revealed:

Yeah, it was the first one. This is one of my favorite things about this medium, is, I feel like these really heightened emotional moments, it's like doing theater. You get to live the moment, and that's usually what's captured, and that's what everyone gets to see. It's really authentic.

If Claire is indeed Eve, can she repair her relationship with the Newmans? Erin speculated:

It’s hard to say, because I look at Claire and I see that there’s so much resentment that has been drilled into her, that... How do you undo that? How do you start fresh? I mean, it’s a great idea. It's a nice fantasy, but that means unlearning, I mean, decades of—what do you want to call it?—manipulation. So that’s how her brain was formed. Her brain was formed believing these things, and I mean, I hope there’s a really good therapist maybe in town that can do a little talk therapy [….]

Watch the full interview below.