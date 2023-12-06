B&B's Delon de Metz on Zende's Family Frustrations: "I Think His Anger is Justified"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Zende (Delon de Metz) is feeling fed up with his family on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Forrester heir is expressing how tired he is of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) getting preferential treatment. de Metz chatted about Zende's emotional state and going after RJ's girlfriend with Soap Opera Digest.

Zende is naturally irritated that Eric (John McCook) chose to work with RJ over him, according to de Metz. The actor explained:

R.J. is not a fashion designer! He’s an influencer. It makes no sense. Even now speaking about it, I get upset for the character. I think it’s a trigger finger [for Zende]. You can’t make sense of it.

He added:

He feels a little bit like everyone’s against him, like he’s not really part of the family. I think Zende’s background — spending so much time working at the company, going abroad, working in Paris, studying in schools around the world — and then to essentially get passed over for an influencer who doesn’t know how to draw is infuriating. I think his anger is justified, not just at R.J. but at Ridge, who he believes was part of the decision-making process.

And the resentment isn't just for RJ, but also for his dad, Ridge. Now, Zende looks set to go after RJ's girlfriend, Luna (Lisa Yamada). What attracted him to the intern? de Metz said: