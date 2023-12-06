Days of Our Lives' Jackie Cox Opens Up About Bringing Drag to Daytime

Jackie Cox, Peter Porte

Returning Days of Our Lives guest star Jackie Cox is stirring up trouble for Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) once again. And Cox's signature talent for drag is once again part of the storyline. The star discussed the importance of drag representation in daytime to Michael Fairman TV.

The RuPaul's Drag Race grad has appeared on both the mothership show and a spinoff. Of drag being incorporated into the soap, Cox said:

What I love about it is, sometimes people just don’t think that we exist. You know what I mean? Maybe drag queens are something they just heard about and they don’t know what we are. I think what’s great is this character is me in my real life. I am Jackie Cox. I am a drag performer who goes around the country to different places and performs and stuff. So, for that to also be my character, it’s not like, 'Why is she a drag queen?' It’s like, 'Well, that’s just who she is.' I just happen to be there and I know that the daytime audience is so diverse. I love that they get to just see a little bit of my real life brought into Salem in this way. You can’t deny the fact I am Darius Rose and Jackie Cox.

Are there incorrect perceptions about drag culture in America, as well as in Salem? Yes! Cox explained:

There are a lot of misconceptions. A great example of it for me was last year when I came to Craig [Kevin Spirtas] and Leo’s wedding. Once I got out of drag, Craig, wasn’t sure how to address me. I just was very clear with the pronouns I prefer out of drag. That was just something that was a matter-of-fact conversation that could happen between any two people. I think sometimes, everyone is scared of what they don’t know or they don’t understand, or are afraid of having a conversation that they think is going to be really horrible. I think the average person, no matter who you are, no matter what side of the political spectrum you are, no matter what gender or sexual orientation you are, everyone just wants to get along in general and have a decent experience walking around the world.

He added: