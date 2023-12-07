John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna and Eric are getting ready for the gala. Donna pops Eric’s suspenders and they have a giggle. Eric checks himself out in the mirror while Donna grabs his jacket and puts it on him. Eric wants everything to be perfect which leads to Donna futzing with his hair. She says he looks like Harrison Ford and Eric is pleased. She says he’s the most “elegant and handsome” man she’s ever seen. Eric thanks her and says he’s ready to go to one last family celebration.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Struggles to Maintain His Health for His Celebratory Gala

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!