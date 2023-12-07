Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Eric and Donna Get Ready for the Family Celebration

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 6, 2023
John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna and Eric are getting ready for the gala. Donna pops Eric’s suspenders and they have a giggle. Eric checks himself out in the mirror while Donna grabs his jacket and puts it on him. Eric wants everything to be perfect which leads to Donna futzing with his hair. She says he looks like Harrison Ford and Eric is pleased. She says he’s the most “elegant and handsome” man she’s ever seen. Eric thanks her and says he’s ready to go to one last family celebration.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Struggles to Maintain His Health for His Celebratory Gala

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1251
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Eric Feels Stephanie’s Presence at the Family Celebration

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1170
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: RJ and Donna Insist on Helping Eric

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0639
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Eric and Donna Brace Themselves for His Diagnosis

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0767
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Eric’s Bloody Handkerchief Disturbs Donna

By Joshua BaldwinComment