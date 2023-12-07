Arianne Zucker

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD – Lobby: Harris tells Rafe that Dimitri showed up and Leo cut a deal. They go on to discuss how the drug evidence they had disappeared from the evidence room. They both think it was an inside job. Rafe wonders if it had something to do with Harris’ missing keys.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: EJ is surprised when Dimitri arrives to spring Leo. With a quickness, EJ tears up Leo’s deal and says he’s prosecuting both of them. Dimitri proficiently uses legalese to demonstrate he went to law school and sort of knows what he’s talking about. He says the agreement EJ made with Leo is legally binding. Dimitri encourages EJ to accept what he’s offering and take the win.

Rafe cuffs Dimitri and release Leo. Rafe takes a call and leaves them to say goodbye. Leo says he can’t believe the sacrifice his beloved is making. Dimitri explains he almost didn’t and tells him all about Jackie Cox’s offer. He says he’s giving himself up because Leo was originally willing to sacrifice himself. Leo is still worried they will both be in Statesville together. Dimitri is certain that won’t happen because EJ and Nicole’s baby isn’t dead.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Eric arrives with the DNA results. Sloan says she didn’t give her permission and Nicole thinks it’s proof that baby no name is hers. Nicole opens the results and is stunned (along with Sloan) to see she’s not a match. Just then, Kayla returns and Eric updates her on the results. Kayla explains they were unable to pull Nicole’s DNA from the toothbrush so they used EJ’s DNA sample from prior genetic testing. Nicole freaks out and Eric chases after her.

The Bistro: Stefan and Ava are discussing their unfortunate partnership with Clyde. Stefan thinks the only way to deal with it is to kill him. Stefan suggests they use Ivan, who’s still in Statesville, to take him out. Ava isn’t certain any part of this plan is a good idea. She thinks they should tow the line to keep their loved ones safe. Stefan doubles down and Ava agrees but thinks they need a better plan to get rid of him. Just then, Harris arrives. They update him on Stefan buying the restaurant and Ava running it on the daily.

Stefan makes his exit and Harris tells Ava about the missing evidence. He wonders if she remembers what he did with his keys before they went missing.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ finds Nicole in the living room and updates her on Dimitri and Leo. She’s less than enthused and explains what happened earlier with the DNA test. EJ does his best to comfort her but Nicole is inconsolable.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Sloan is furious with Eric for testing their baby’s DNA without telling her. She doubles down and asks Eric if she’s capable of stealing a baby. He says he didn’t until she freaked out about the test results. Just then, the baby wakes up and Sloan remembers she needs to check on Leo and Dimitri. She calls and Rafe fills her in on the latest. Eric returns and apologizes for the DNA test. Sloan apologizes in kind and they decide they need to work on a baby name.

Endings

Ava says she doesn't know what Harris did with his keys. He’s worried anyone could have grabbed them. Ava switches topics and wants to take his mind off everything by having their first date.

Stefan calls Vivian for help.

Sloan and Eric ponder baby names. They debate Eric Jr but Eric notes his Uncle Eric was a nasty guy, so they pass. He suggest Jude as St. Jude is the patron saint of lost causes. They agree!

Leo begins shouting about the baby being alive and Dimitri urges him to STFU. Just then, Rafe arrives to take Dimitri away and to leave Leo to ponder his next move.

Nicole tells EJ she’s grateful to have Holly but also fell in love with their baby. EJ agrees as he felt the connection, as well. EJ asks Nicole to go upstairs and lie down while Nicole flashes back to giving birth. They agree to head upstairs.

