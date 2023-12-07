Blake Berris

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Wendy returns from Hong Kong after Li’s funeral. She tells Tripp how little her father allowed her to provide him comfort. She’s angry and it’s all pointed directly at Gabi. They move along to discuss Ava’s situation and how she won’t be prosecuted for what happened with Gil (D.A. DiMera sounds so goofy). They have a little nosh and reminisce about the memories they’ve made at the apartment. They play some cards to have some fun and then get a little sexy.

The Bistro: Harris wants to cook Ava dinner at The Bistro. They get all flirty in anticipation of their date. With a quickness, Harris has thrown together an amazing dinner. As they chow down, Harris discusses losing his work keys and the drug cartel he’s been assigned to take down. Harris apologizes for bringing up work and decides to hit the music so they can enjoy a dance.

Horton Square: Stefan calls Vivian in Alamania. He wants her to put out a hit on Clyde. As he’s talking about it out loud, Chad arrives. They go back and forth discussing how Stefan is trying to keep Gabi safe and how worried he is for her in Statesville. Chad understands his willingness to do anything for the woman he loves. Stefan wonders exactly what Chad has done (cue flashback to Chad telling Gwen to keep their sale under wraps). They slip into a conversation about their mutual hatred of Clyde Weston and how he should meet an unfortunate fate.

Chad says he has to go pick up food from The Bistro but Stefan reminds him it’s closed until further notice. Chad is bummed but Stefan says he bought the place as a distraction. With that, he exits the square to take a call.

Salem Inn – Everett’s Room: Everett calls Gwen to find out why he was fired. She quickly tells him Chad now owns her half of the paper. Just then, Stephanie arrives saying Chad called Jack and Jennifer who are willing to hire him at their newspaper in Boston, especially since Gwen is responsible for him losing his job. Everett lets her know Gwen isn’t the one responsible for her losing her job. He’s going to put his investigative journalism skills to work to find out who bought out Gwen. Stephanie agrees to help out by making phone calls. Just then, he finds the information he’s looking for. Flynn Industries (HaHa!) owns the other half of the paper and the duo rightfully assume it’s a shell company. Stephanie calls her Uncle Shane to see if he can investigate.

Stephanie is about to exit when Everett gets an email from Shane. He tries to shield the truth from her but Stephanie insists and is stunned to learn Flynn Industries is owned by Chad.

Salem PD – Lobby: Paulina arrives and is freaked out they let a drug dealer go. They talk about the missing evidence and who is responsible. Rafe assures Paulina he will take special care with the drug cartel case as his sister Arianna lost her life during an undercover sting.

Jada’s Place: Jada and Rafe arrive with a Charlie Brown-like Christmas tree and discuss the drug cartel case. They throw some decorations on the sad tree, toast to the holiday season and hit the sheets.

Endings

Jada and Rafe are enjoying holiday afterglow and they both say, “I love you.”

Wendy and Tripp hit the bedroom and begin their quest to “make each other feel better.”

Harris asks if he can walk Ava home but she’s got things to deal with. They agree there will be more dates to come and seal it with a kiss.

Vivian calls Stefan and he explains why he needs a hit on Clyde. She refuses and Stefan pleads with her to protect Gabi and get him out of this mess. He gets frustrated and says he’ll deal with the situation himself.

Stephanie runs into Chad in Horton Square and confronts him with what she’s learned.

