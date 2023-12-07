Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Spencer offers to drive Esme and Ace to their new location. She says she can't rely on him anymore and has to learn to do things on her own. Spencer spends a few moments alone with Ace, telling him about all the things he'll miss.

The Ashford men and Trina head out Christmas tree shopping. She gets a text and heads over to see Spencer. Curtis talks about the Christmases when he was a child and how his mother and Aunt Stella made them perfect.

Spencer tells Trina he agrees the move will be best for Ace in the long run. He says, while Ace won't remember this time, he will miss all their quiet time together. The two share a hug.

Maxie praises Sasha and Cody on their photoshoot and feels they are great spokesmen for Deception. Felicia interrupts to say the school called her to pick up a sick James since they couldn't reach Maxie. She says she had Liesl check on him and is with him now. Maxie's worried about a conference call but Cody and Sasha offer to take it for her, so she heads out.

Adam complains to Josslyn about doing poorly on a test, but she checks the online results where she sees he received a 97%. He calls his father, who seems more concerned it was a makeup test. Adam lies and says he needed to take Josslyn to the hospital.

Josslyn is annoyed he lied, but Adam goes on about his parents wanting him to become a doctor. She asks when he's going to make a decision about his own life. Josslyn warns him not to lie about her again.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ava and Cyrus Face Off Over Austin’s Murder

Liz and Jake head out to find a tree and he notices something is bothering her. Liz tells him about Finn's malpractice suit and swears it wasn't his fault. She asks Jake about Charlotte. He says he hasn't seen Charlotte very much since the shooting and never knows what she's thinking. Liz tells him while Charlotte will make a full physical recovery, it will take longer for her to make a mental recovery. Jake says he wants to get involved in a gun control group.

Alexis acts as opposing counsel to prep Finn for his deposition. Both Alexis and Martin warn him Diane will be brutal and he should answer only the question asked. Alexis goes through the questions until Finn snaps at her. Martin gets angry and reminds Finn he needs to keep his answers short.

Laura summons Dante to Jordan's office for an update on Austin's case. Laura's concerned Dante isn't further along but he says the Pautauk PD are running the investigation. Dante says there are a couple of persons of interest, including Cyrus.

Dante tells them Mason and Austin were working for Cyrus while he was in Pentonville and Laura wonders if he has any proof. Dante says he has an informant who saw Austin visit Cyrus in prison, but the prison denies Austin being there. Dante believes someone wiped the record clean.

Laura asks for Dante's opinion, and he tells her about Austin coming to him for immunity, but Cyrus has an alibi. Jordan says Cyrus could have hired someone, but Dante says he's not sure Cyrus knew Austin was going to give him up. Laura wants to be kept in the loop and promises Cyrus won't see the light of day if he was the one responsible.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!