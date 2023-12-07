Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott

Victor and Nikki are chatting in the living room at the ranch. Victor says he knows Nikki is trying to be brave but knows the alcohol in her system impacted her. She feels terrible because it had been five years since her last drink. Victor says it’s not her fault as she was force-fed vodka. He blames himself for her ordeal because of his affair with Eve Howard. Nikki tells him not to blame himself and he quickly moves along. Victor wonders if there’s anyone she can call to help her with her recovery. Nikki recalls how she used to call either Katherine or Neil. She promises to reach out to her sponsor. Nikki notices it’s time for her to go to her AA meeting. Victor offers to drive her, but she wants to go alone. They decide to meet afterwards for lunch with Nicholas.

