The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Eric Feels Stephanie’s Presence at the Family Celebration

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 7, 2023
Winsor Harmon, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: The celebratory gala being held in Eric’s living room gets underway. He tries to drink a glass of champagne but spills it everywhere when his hand begins to shake uncontrollably. Most of the attendees notice but ignore the situation.

Steffy approaches and Eric tells her how beautiful she is and how much she reminds him of her namesake. Steffy says she always tries to live up to her larger than life grandmother. Donna and Steffy exchange worried looks as Eric says he loves and misses his dearly departed wife but will see her once again in due time.

