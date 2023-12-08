Elia Cantu, Blake Berris

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Outside the Brady Pub: Maggie runs into Konstantin and asks about his plans to return to Greece. He asks if they can have a cup of coffee so he can explain why he can’t return.

Brady Pub: Alex and Theresa enjoy a nosh and discuss their first date. She says nothing can ruin her evening, just as Maggie and Konstantin walk in. They approach and Theresa and Alex quickly try to make their exit. Konstantin stops them and apologizes for what he said to her on Thanksgiving. Theresa gets snarky but accepts his apology.

Maggie and Konstantin take a seat and she says he was gracious in his apology. He thanks her for understanding and hopes people don’t also believe him to be a gold digger. Maggie reminds him that she is willingly helping him pay off his debts but must continue to keep her distance to protect her family.

Konstantin wants to talk about Victor but Maggie pushes for an explanation about why he can’t return to Greece. He says the Greek mafia agreed to leave him be but only if he never returns to the motherland.

Casa de Johnson: Steve and John decide to step up their investigation of Konstantin. Steve explains what happened when he confronted Konstantin. They decide the only way to deal with him is to prove he faked Victoria’s kidnapping. Steve thinks he had help and John decides they need to find the hooligan. They trace the path of the kidnapper by focusing on where the baby was found and the security cameras surrounding the location. With a quickness, they find a still of the kidnapper holding the baby. When they try to zoom in, the image is blurred. Steve decides to contact Shane and see what he can do about clearing up the image.

Horton Square: Stephanie confronts Chad about buying half The Spectator and firing Everett. After trying to deny it, Chad admits what he did. He says Everett is an interloper who was only causing more problems in their already troubled relationship. Stephanie says Chad was dishonest and just mean, mean, mean for his despicable actions. She twists the knife by saying at least Everett was willing to marry her.

Chad is stunned by the revelation and asks for details. Stephanie says he planned to pop the question before the accident and explains about finding the ring box. They get snippy with one another, and Stephanie storms off.

Salem Inn – Everett’s Room: Everett is still stunned Chad is responsible for firing him. Chad arrives and offers Everett his job back. His only condition is honesty about his intentions with Stephanie. He immediately admits he came to Salem to win Stephanie back. With that, Chad thanks him for his honesty and exits.

Jada’s Tiny Apartment: Rafe and Jada are basking in the afterglow of their afternoon romp. She wants him to stay overnight but Rafe has none of his things. He has a solution and asks Jada to move in with him. She’s a wee thrown by his offer as she thinks they aren’t quite at that point in their relationship. Rafe is alone in his house and thought it would be nice to share it with someone he loves. Jada is tempted but admits she hasn’t lived with someone in a long time. She admits she lived with her ex-husband.

Rafe realizes they don’t talk a lot about her marriage. Jada is hesitant but agrees to share about the experience. She talks about his intentions to propose in a very grand way but says his lovely plans never came to fruition because her job as a beat cop got in the way. Her ex improvised by buying dessert and planting the ring inside. Jada says their relationship was intense and thought it would last forever.

Rafe understands the expectations of forever as he has been married three times. He tells Jada there’s no pressure for her to move in. He only wants to be with her. They agree to table the discussion for now and will continue to spend the night together in the tiny apartment. With that, the duo gets started on round two.

Alex and Theresa’s Digs: The two return home and discuss their run in with Konstantin and Maggie. Alex thinks it’s great he apologized but Theresa doubts his sincerity. She thinks maybe he’s just trying to gain ground with Maggie. Alex hesitates to buy into her assertion but comes around out of his desire to protect Maggie. The two engage in a bit more small talk before getting nekkid.

Endings

Konstantin assures Maggie he is not her responsibility. He tries to take her hand but she pulls away. Just then, John arrives. She asks where he will go and Konstantin explains his visa is about to expire. He can only stay if he obtains a work visa, claims religious asylum, or marries a U.S. citizen.

Steve chats with Shane and thanks him for helping identify the kidnapper. He thanks him for helping in the quest to prove Konstantin untrustworthy.

Theresa basks in the afterglow of her romp with Alex while he leaves to take out the trash. She sits up and pulls on the black hoodie she wore during the kidnapping (why does she still have that garment?).

Alex is in the hallway when Chad returns home. He pulls out a key and says Stephanie asked him to make sure Chad gets it.

Steve awaits Shane’s phone call when Stephanie arrives with her suitcase. She says she moved out of Chad’s place and wants to move home for a while.

Everett looks at the ring he bought for Stephanie and thinks maybe they have a second chance at happiness.

Rafe heads off to take a shower and Jada pulls out her cell phone. She takes selfies and then scrolls through her phone. She finds a picture of her with her ex-husband, EVERETT, on the night of their engagement.

