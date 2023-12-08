Kin Shriner

On today’s General Hospital recap: Alexis helps Gregory and Violet look for the perfect Christmas tree. They run into Diane and Robert, also searching the lot. Gregory is a little frosty towards Diane so after she leaves, he complains to Alexis about her, but she defends Diane. She tells Gregory about cross examining Finn to get him ready for the deposition.

Brenner heads back to Kelly's and joins Carly for small talk. He tells her that he's not sure how long he'll be in town. She asks about his profession and Brenner tells her that he's in security which Carly figures means he's an ex spy which he doesn't deny.

Diane and Robert stop by, and Brenner is quick to disappear, surprising Carly when she notices him gone. Brenner returns later with flowers and an apology. He asks Carly out to dinner but she says she's seeing someone.

Marshall finds an ornament from Curtis' mother and the two discuss their separate memories with Irene. Portia gets home and is thrilled to see the decorated tree. She tells Curtis about a study she came across, about a procedure that helped a man walk again. She thinks he'll be the ideal candidate and she entered his name and says he's being considered to be part of the trial.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Elizabeth and Jake Discuss Charlotte

Marshall sits outside where Ghost Irene pays him a visit. He admits he regrets the years he was away from her and the boys. Marshall apologizes for hurting her, but Ghost Irene says not to look back at what he can't change and appreciate what he has now.

Scotty complains to Lucy about how much Liesl has been avoiding him and how he's grateful for Lucy's friendship. Lucy admits there are issues with Martin and Scotty wonders if there is hope for the two of them. Lucy disagrees, saying he's just being nostalgic and that what they had was in the past.

Dante tells Anna nothing in the fire report points the finger at Charlotte. He tells her he found a piece of fabric on one of the bushes outside her house the night of the fire and the DNA on the fabric belonged to Forsyth. Anna figures Forsyth was watching her and took the chance to steal the report the night of Charlotte's shooting. She wonders where the report is now that Forsyth is dead.

The coroner comes in and tells them that the WSB came and took Forsyth's body as well as the autopsy and all other reports. The coroner tells them that Forsyth had a burn area on his left heel approximately 4 months old, which fits with the house fire. Anna decides she's going to investigate this further, but Dante doesn't want her working alone. Anna says she won't put anyone else in danger, that she'll handle it by herself.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!