General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 11-15, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) decide how to move forward.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) learns about Dex’ (Evan Hofer) history.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) finds evidence that could assist Anna (Finola Hughes).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn learn more about Adam (Josh Benard).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) considers her options.

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) is caught off guard.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) connect.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) lends Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) a supportive ear.

Ava (Maura West) takes Nina into her confidence.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) find themselves at odds.

Chase (Josh Swickard) feels the heat from Violet (Jophielle Love).

TJ (Tajh Bellow) is uncertain about the surrogacy.

Sonny extends his generosity.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) contacts Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) discuss treatment options.

Brook Lynn decides her path forward.

Cody (Josh Kelly) receives a gift from Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Donna (Scarlett Spears) unexpectedly connect.

Lois (Rena Sofer) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) sniff around some suspicious information.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) come back together.

Alexis doesn’t know just what to think.

Ava feels the heat from Carly.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) confides in Alexis.

Nina confesses something to Sonny.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) catches up with Sonny.

