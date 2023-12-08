GH's Amanda Setton on Brook Lynn's Proposal Reaction: "She’s Pinching Herself!"

Amanda Setton, Josh Swickard

Over on General Hospital, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is in Cloud Nine after boyfriend Chase (Josh Swickard) popped the question. Of course, the Quartermaine heiress said yes, but for "ChaLynn" fans, this engagement has been a long time coming. Setton spoke to Soap Opera Digest about BLQ's current state of mind and the payoff for fans.

The set-up for the engagement was classic Quartermaine, with Grandma Gloria (Ellen Travolta) not-so-subtly wondering why Chase hadn't yet asked for her granddaughter's hand in marriage. How did BLQ feel at that point? Setton said:

Oh, she was mortified! She was annoyed, embarrassed, humiliated. I think that was coming from is that Brook Lynn and Chase were in such a good place and she didn’t want anything to ruin that. That’s why she apologized to him; she didn’t want her over the top, intrusive, loud family pressuring him to take things to the next level when she was more than happy and grateful for where they are in their relationship. So, when he did propose, at first she was thinking, ‘You don’t have to do this.’ She really thinks it’s because he was pressured into it by her family. But then, of course, we learn that that’s not the case, and when he showed her the ring, it was the last thing she was expecting! But it proves to her that he’d planned this all along.

When Chase asked the big question and Brook Lynn replied in the affirmative, the singer was filled with joy. Setton explained:

Utter euphoria. Genuine gratitude. She’s pinching herself! She’s got the man of her dreams and the love of her life and the stars are finally aligned for her. And not only is it her first love, but it’s a real love, an authentic love. She can be herself with him.

Swickard and Setton were excited to be able to let a love story that had simmered for years finally come to a boil. She mused: