Skip to main content

One Life to Live Star and Daytime Pioneer Ellen Holly Dead at 92

She played the role of Carla Gray, a Black woman who passed for white, on the sudser
Ellen Holly

Ellen Holly

Ellen Holly, who broke ground as the first Black soap opera star, has died at age 92. According to Deadline, Holly, who played Carla Gray on One Life to Live, passed away in her sleep on Dec. 6. in the Bronx, New York.

Born in 1931, Holly attended Hunter College and became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. For decades, she appeared in several Broadway productions and multiple Joseph Papp New York Shakespeare Festival shows. She also studied dance with trailblazer Katherine Dunham.

Holly popped up in TV shows in the 1950s and 1960s before signing on to OLTL as Carla in 1968. Creator Agnes Nixon selected the actress for the role after Holly penned an op-ed for the New York Times entitled “How Black Do You Have To Be?” 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

On the soap, Carla was involved in a groundbreaking storyline where she passed for white. Holly played Carla until 1980 and again from 1983 to 1985. She helped catapult the show to new heights in the ratings. Later, she revealed she'd been underpaid and alleged that she and other Black cast members had been poorly treated by show execs.

Holly continued to grace both television (recurring on Guiding Light) and film screens in ensuing decades, also penning a memoir and articles for the Times. In the '90s, she studied to become a librarian, in which role she worked for years. Holly also put together material for a documentary on her remarkable life.

Holly's younger sister, Jean H. Gant, and niece, Holly Gant Jones, predeceased the actress. Holly is survived by her great-nieces Alexa Jones and Ashley Jones, and their father Xavier Jones, as well as her first cousins Wanda Parsons Harris, Clinton Arnold, Julie Adams Strandberg, and Carolyn Adams-Kahn.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ellen Holly
Soaps

Ellen Holly Talks Transcending Black Stereotypes on OLTL

By Carly SilverComment
Micki Grant
Soaps

AW Star Micki Grant Dead at 80

By Carly SilverComment
Lara Parker, Dark Shadows
Soaps

Dark Shadows Star Lara Parker Dead at 84

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
bergman163654
Pop Confidential

One Life to Live's Erika Slezak on Ellen Holly's Claims of Racial Slurs: "That Never Happened"

By Jillian BoweComment