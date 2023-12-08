On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jill and Tucker unexpectedly see each other at Society. He is somewhat tickled by her disgusted reaction. Tucker asks to buy her a drink and approaches her table. Jill avoids the niceties and says Tucker will never get his grubby little paws on Chancellor-Winters. Further, she has made legal arrangements to keep him out. The legality of the situation intrigues Tucker and he takes a seat, just as Mamie walks in.

