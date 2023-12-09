Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Worries About the Impact of Her Words

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 8, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas and Hope talk with Steffy (odd combo) about the speech she made about Eric’s life. Thomas thought it was over the top but Hope assures her it was meaningful. Brooke and Ridge approach to assure Steffy she didn’t let on she knew about Eric’s looming demise. They turn and watch with worried looks as Eric enjoys the celebration.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Feels Stephanie’s Presence at the Family Gathering

