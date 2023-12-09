Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 11-15, 2023

Elia Cantu, Stephen Nichols

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

It’s the holiday season in Salem. A time to honor the past, a time for rejuvenated romance, a time for messy drama. Let’s get into it…

Honoring the Past: Steve (Stephen Nichols) talks to Jada (Elia Cantu) about the anniversary of her father, Marcus’, death.

Rejuvenated Romance: Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continues to soften towards Xander (Paul Teller) as they move closer to reuniting.

Holiday Blues: Chanel (Raven Bowens) thinks the holiday season looks bright until Paulina (Jackée Harry) informs her of some bad news.

Mess, Part 1: Stephanie (Abigail Klein) enquires about Jada’s ex-husband and asks to see a picture.

Mess, Part 2: Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Leo (Greg Rikaart) her son is dead, but he wonders what she would do if that wasn’t true.

