Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Steve and Jada Honor the Anniversary of Marcus’ Death

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 11-15, 2023
Elia Cantu, Stephen Nichols

Elia Cantu, Stephen Nichols

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

It’s the holiday season in Salem. A time to honor the past, a time for rejuvenated romance, a time for messy drama. Let’s get into it…

Honoring the Past: Steve (Stephen Nichols) talks to Jada (Elia Cantu) about the anniversary of her father, Marcus’, death.

Rejuvenated Romance: Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continues to soften towards Xander (Paul Teller) as they move closer to reuniting.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Holiday Blues: Chanel (Raven Bowens) thinks the holiday season looks bright until Paulina (Jackée Harry) informs her of some bad news.

Mess, Part 1: Stephanie (Abigail Klein) enquires about Jada’s ex-husband and asks to see a picture.

Mess, Part 2: Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Leo (Greg Rikaart) her son is dead, but he wonders what she would do if that wasn’t true.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: The DNA Results Are IN!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2511
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Kristen and Alex Hit The Sheets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1198
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: The DNA Results Are IN!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Chanel Dupree, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Romantic Rendezvous, Scandalous Secrets, And an Explosion of Epic Proportions!

By Joshua BaldwinComment