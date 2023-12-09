Peter Porte, Greg Rikaart

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ is despondent when Johnny enters. They discuss the failed DNA test Nicole took the day before and Johnny says how sorry he is for the whole situation. As EJ worries aloud about Nicole’s behavior being erratic, she arrives and questions his words. Johnny decides it’s a good idea to exit and Nicole confronts EJ about thinking she’s “crazy.” He does his best to comfort her and she promises to do her best to maneuver her way through her grief.

EJ mentions the idea of having another baby. Nicole is stunned by how quickly he’s bringing up the consideration. She tells him to stop his train of thought as having another baby is not an option. She thinks it was a miracle she got pregnant to begin with and can’t imagine going through the ordeal once again. She breaks down a bit and says she will never be having his child. EJ only wants to support her and make her feel better. Nicole thinks time is the only thing to heal their wounds.

Horton Square: Holly approaches Chanel who is tempting folks with goodies from Sweet Bits. She gives Holly some treats as an apology for thinking she had a crush on Johnny. She tries to give Holly more goodies for Nicole but she thinks treats may remind her of cravings which will focus her more on the baby she lost. Chanel recalls Lani’s state of mind after her baby died and understands it’s a long grief process.

Johnny approaches and greets Chanel with love and kisses. He tells her what happened with Nicole and Chanel tells him about her encounter with Holly. Chanel says she hopes he and Holly can be there for each other. Johnny is amazed at Chanel’s turnaround in attitude, and they get a little cutesy about her previous thoughts about Holly. With that, they engage in a kiss. Johnny asks if they can celebrate their “would be wedding anniversary” the following weekend. Chanel thinks it’s sweet and agrees.

Brady Pub: Roman is shooting the breeze with Tater Tot. He wants a night off and Roman assumes it’s for a date with Holly. Just then, she arrives and takes a seat at Tate’s table. They talk about him letting everyone know they are crushing on each other. She’s furious everyone now thinks they’re dating.

He admits to taking advantage of the situation and promises to rectify it in the near future. Holly tells him to slow his roll as she wants Chanel to continue to think they are dating. Tate can’t believe she’s still stuck on Johnny but Holly pays him no mind.

Sloan & Eric’s Digs: Sloan reads about Dimitri’s case in The Spectator and looks at baby Jude saying how thankful she is everything worked out. Eric enters and they get giggly while standing over the baby’s crib. He switches topics and asks if Dimitri is still being held responsible for the death of Nicole’s baby.

Eric smells something unfamiliar. He’s thrown off his game when Sloan says she put cookies in the oven in anticipation of Roman’s visit. Just then, Roman arrives and heads over to the crib. He immediately says he thinks the baby looks like Eric.

Eric introduces Roman to Jude Roman Brady. Roman is thrilled to meet his namesake. Sloan heads to the kitchen to check on the cookies leaving Eric and Roman to chat. Eric gives him the rundown about what happened with Nicole and baby Jude.

Sloan returns with the cookies and she and Roman get a little playful. He apologizes for not being terribly supportive of their relationship. He acknowledges how traumatic it was for her to lose her child and thanks her for doing everything she has to make Eric’s life better.

Statesville: Leo arrives to give Dimitri advice on how to do hard time. Before digging in, he wants to know more about Nicole’s baby being alive. Dimitri explains how he ended up at Sloan’s house with the baby which resulted in Melinda and Sloan conspiring to pass the baby off as a new adoption. Dimitri directs Leo to use the information as continued leverage against Sloan. Leo isn’t certain he can keep the secret about the baby from Nicole and EJ. Dimitri is stunned and tickled by Leo’s newly developed conscience and says he knows he’ll use the information in the best way possible. With that, Dimitri tells Leo to enjoy his life. Leo can’t believe his beloved his trying to say goodbye. They kiss and say they will see each other soon.

Endings

Chanel is excited by what Johnny might be planning for their would be anniversary. Johnny only guarantees it will be an unforgettable night.

Tate is losing patience with Holly but he waivers quickly. She wants him to help her guarantee Chanel never makes it to the anniversary celebration. He reluctantly agrees but only in exchange for a real date with her.

Sloan and Eric are thrilled Roman has finally become supportive of their relationship. With that, Sloan needs to exit when Eric gets a message from the attorney Melinda worked with about the adoption. He left a message apologizing for everything falling through.

EJ wonders if Nicole is up for going out to dinner. She says it would be great to get out. They kiss and exchange “I love yous.” As EJ heads upstairs, Nicole takes his Ipad to glance at Lady Whistleblower. Just then, the doorbell rings and Leo Stark arrives.

