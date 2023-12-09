Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hosptial recap:

Anna tells Valentin that Charlotte was not the arsonist but won't tell him who was. He pushes, but Anna says she doesn't trust him. Valentin says he didn't tell her about Charlotte because he thought Anna would end their relationship. She says it's too late for them now, but he needs to focus on Charlotte and her needs.

Anna thinks Charlotte needs therapy but Valentin blames Victor's letter and his exploitation of her. He says Charlotte thought she was protecting him and is proud of her courage and determination. Anna says he needs to stop making excuses for Charlotte, because he's not protecting her. She says Charlotte is responsible and he needs to get her help.

TJ wonders if Kristina is the right person to be their surrogate but Molly says she doesn't want to give up trying. The two officially ask Kristina, who agrees but asks if they're certain. Molly admits she has to accept not being in control and says it hurts Kristina can have a baby and she can't. Kristina says she's ready and promises she wants to help. The three share a toast.

Lois and Olivia are concerned the mansion has not been decorated for the holidays. Cody shows up with the tree and the three put it together. Tracy arrives and is not happy with the results.

Finn gets home to see the tree Violet picked out. Chase and Brook Lynn arrive to help them decorate. Chase announces their engagement and Violet asks Finn when he's going to propose to Liz. Violet says she has a gift for them, a song she wrote that she sings while Chase plays the guitar.

