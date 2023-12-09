Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Cricket Tells Phyllis to Back Off

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 8, 2023
On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis is sitting alone at Crimson Lights when Cricket arrives. She makes small talk about late night caffeine, but Cricket wants none of Phyllis’ foolishness. Phyllis pretends to be oblivious and pokes at her about the rumors she’s heard about Cricket vacating the D.A.’s office. Cricket can’t quite understand how any part of her life is any of Phyllis’ concern. 

