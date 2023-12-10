Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Thinks Eric May Have a Chance for Survival

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for December 11-15, 2023
Tanner Novlan

Tanner Novlan

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is forced to consider a life-changing decision.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) urge Ridge to choose correctly.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) brings good news to the Forrester family.

Donna is allowed to say goodbye to Eric (John McCook).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Donna Learns the Truth About the Fashion Showdown

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Finn work overtime to save Eric.

The Forrester family reflects on Eric’s life.

Thorne (Winsor Harmon) and Bridget try to reason with Ridge.

Ridge struggles to determine the right decision to make for Eric.

Finn thinks Eric’s health situation could turn around. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke Reflects on Her History with Eric

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1195
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Donna Learns the Truth About the Fashion Showdown

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric Plans a Gala to Celebrate His Fashion Legacy

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment