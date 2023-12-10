The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for December 11-15, 2023

Tanner Novlan

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is forced to consider a life-changing decision.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) urge Ridge to choose correctly.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) brings good news to the Forrester family.

Donna is allowed to say goodbye to Eric (John McCook).

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Finn work overtime to save Eric.

The Forrester family reflects on Eric’s life.

Thorne (Winsor Harmon) and Bridget try to reason with Ridge.

Ridge struggles to determine the right decision to make for Eric.

Finn thinks Eric’s health situation could turn around.

