Amelia Heinle on Y&R's Claire Conundrum: "Victoria’s Maternal Instincts Have Kicked in"

Hayley Erin, J. Eddie Peck, Colleen Zenk, Amelia Heinle, Eric Braeden, Joshua Morrow

With the news that her firstborn is apparently alive, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is still reeling on The Young and the Restless. A DNA test on her mom's assistant/her would-be daughter, Claire Grace (Hayley Erin), would verify or debunk those claims, but Vikki is at a crossroads over the possibility. Heinle chatted with Soap Opera Digest about her character's state of mind.

Heinle shared:

Victoria is still in a state of shock as she faces the possibility that Claire is actually Baby Eve. Her death was such a traumatic experience for Victoria, so the thought that she could have been separated from her daughter all of this time is heartbreaking.

If Claire winds up being Eve, though, how can Victoria reconcile that her family tormentor is actually her kid? Heinle stated:

Victoria and Cole [J. Eddie Peck] seem to be leaning towards helping Claire deal with her trauma of being raised by Jordan [Colleen Zenk] and now having to deal with the consequences of being her great aunt’s pawn. They are sympathetic to Claire’s plight, so they’re hopeful that Michael [Christian LeBlanc] will agree to represent Claire. Victoria knows if anyone can help Claire with her legal problems, it’s Michael Baldwin.

After talking with Cole about everything, Victoria is already feeling a certain type of way towards Claire/Eve. Could that come back to bite her, depending on what the DNA results reveal? Heinle said: