Horton Square: Paulina runs into Melinda who snarks at her about the gifts she bought and Abe’s struggling memory. Paulina explains she has bought presents for… “none of your damn business.” (I may have guffawed) She gives as good as she gets saying Melinda must be struggling at the holiday without a job. Melinda corrects her saying she’s starting a lucrative firm focused on adoptions. With that, she name drops Eric and Sloan as her two most recent clients.

Casa de Johnson: Kate arrives to see Abe and the two have a seat. Kate says she’s there to check in on him and he says things are going well with Paulina, but he has yet to recover his memory.

Kate recalls his first wedding to Paulina that was interrupted (by MarDevil!) and the second one on Juneteenth. It makes Abe sad to know Paulina has memories he can’t share. Kate tells him to take one day at a time. She says there may be a blessing in his lapsed memory as she wishes Roman sometimes had a touch of amnesia to wipe her slate clean. With that, Kate says she needs to head out and they say their goodbyes. As she exits, she runs smack into Paulina.

Paulina explains she saw a three-piece suit in the window and it made her want to see him. She goes on to ask if he recognizes her bracelet. He knows he should but doesn’t. Paulina says he gave it to her last Christmas and has worn it every day since. She asks if he wants to join her and Chanel to make new memories this Christmas. Abe agrees to think it over and walks her to the door.

Statesville: Lucas enters to find Dimitri by himself. Dimitri recognizes Kate’ son, and they engage in light shade about his time with his mother on the ship. Lucas thinks Dimitri is finally where he belongs and is thrilled the Salem PD apprehended him. Dimitri chuckles says he turned himself in for love. Lucas can’t believe he fell on his sword for Leo. Dimitri can’t seem to keep his mouth shut and says he left Leo with a parting gift he hopes his beloved will use.

Lucas doesn’t buy any part of Dimitri’s story and thinks his love story is a farce. He pushes on saying he heard he ran Nicole off the road and caused her to lose her newborn baby. Dimitri loses his s*** and slams Lucas against the wall. Just then, Kate arrives and yells at Dimitri to get off her son. He catches his breath and leaves mother and son to their visit.

Kate begs Lucas to stay away from Dimitri. Lucas says he’s gotten close to the warden through their poker games. He’s going to take advantage of his position and put the screws to Dimitri. Kate looks at him with a mother’s love and pride.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Sloan stops Eric from calling the attorney back and says she hasn’t been entirely honest about the adoption. She explains there were obstacles to overcome because of her reputation. Eric still isn’t picking up what she’s laying down. Sloan continues saying Jude isn’t the first baby they were supposed to adopt which is why she thinks the lawyer was calling. She apologizes for her omission and asks for his forgiveness. In true form, Eric not only forgives Sloan but asks her to forgive him for allowing her to go through the ordeal alone (Thank heavens Eric is so pretty).

Melinda arrives after Eric leaves with baby Jude. She gets Sloan to take some deep breaths before asking what happened. She explains about the call from the lawyer and the quick talking she had to do. Sloan follows up about Nicole recognizing the baby and the DNA debacle that almost was. Melinda acknowledges the close call, but despite Sloan’s worries, her secret should be safe. Sloan updates Melinda on how she dealt with Dimitri but wants to put a muzzle on him.

Melinda remembers one of her former ADAs is a prosecutor for the DOJ’s criminal division. She has a vague memory of Leo committing multiple federal crimes when he tried to obtain the Alamainian Peacock. If she calls in a favor, Dimitri will be transferred to a maximum security federal prison (It bears repeating, I LOVE these two together).

DiMera Mansion: Nicole wonders what reason Leo could possibly have for coming to her door. He says he wants to talk about her baby. Nicole has no interest in buying what Leo’s selling as her baby is dead because of him and Dimitri. She screams at Leo to leave and EJ arrives on the scene to back her up. Leo begs them to listen to what he has to say but EJ and Nicole are too busy yelling to let him finish.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ assures Nicole he will have a restraining order issued against Leo by the end of the day. Nicole says she needs to clear her head and exits. Just then, the door to the tunnels opens and Leo emerges. EJ goes to call the police but Leo stops him saying his baby is alive.

EJ knocks Leo on his ass and warns him not to say another word. Leo continues to try and tell EJ the truth but he can’t stop growling long enough to hear anything.

Outside the DiMera Mansion: Leo’s attitude has shifted and is DONE trying to do the right thing. His attitude has shifted.

Random Park: Nicole approaches as Eric hangs out with the baby. He tries to quickly exit but she stops him and they take a seat on a bench. Eric says he wishes there was something he could do to make her feel better. Nicole mentions EJ’s idea about another child and she tells him why she can’t even think about getting pregnant again. Nicole goes on to say she can’t escape reminders and tells Eric about Leo coming to the house. After she rails about him for a minute, Nicole begins to consider maybe Leo had something else to tell her. Just then, baby Jude begins to cry. Eric goes to leave and says Nicole can call him any time.

Endings

Melinda says with each passing day the secret they share gets buried deeper and deeper. Sloan thanks her for her support and Melinda exits.

Nicole is sitting by herself when EJ and his hot leather jacket appear at her side. He sits next to her and cradles her in his arms.

Sloan looks at a picture of her, Eric and baby Jude. She says they will all move forward together. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Leo Stark. He says they need to talk.

