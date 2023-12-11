General Hospital Promo: Dante Begins to Close in on Brennan as Tracy Prepares Monica for Trouble

Dominic Zamprogna

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

This week in Port Charles, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) begins to close in on Brennan (Charles Mesure) while the man also known as Pikeman tries to clear up any traces of information he is both the ruthless underworld boss and the WSB head.

Meanwhile Tracy (Jane Elliot) prepares Monica (Leslie Charleson) for bad news.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!