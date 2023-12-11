Guiding Light Alum Tom Pelphrey to Star in HBO Drama Series

Fan fave Pelphrey to appear in new project with Mark Ruffalo

Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, Guiding Light; ex-Mick, As the World Turns) is headed to HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Daytime Emmy winner has signed on to a new drama from Brad Inglesby, creator of the acclaimed Mare of Easttown.

Pelphrey will star opposite Mark Ruffalo in the as-yet-untitled limited series, which focuses on FBI task force members and the criminals they are trying to catch. Pelphrey's character, Robbie, is a sanitation worker who's had tough breaks in life but has always managed to bounce back.

The show was ordered to series in June, which (along with Ruffalo's casting) went through before the writers' strike started in May. Thus far, the series description reads as follows:

Set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Inglesby, whose original idea is the basis for the show, is writing and will EP. Fellow executive producers include directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Ruffalo, David Crockett, and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal of indie studio Wiip. Co-EPs will be Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches of Public Record.