Kelly Ripa Reveals All My Children Wardrobe Stylists Questioned Why She Wasn't "Smaller" After Birth of First Child

Kelly Ripa Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa is opening up about being body-shamed when she came back from maternity leave on All My Children. In last Wednesday's episode of Ripa’s podcast "Let's Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa," she discussed the issue with guest Hilarie Burton Morgan. Ripa recalled how nine days after giving birth to her first child, Michael, in 1997, she came back to work, where she was questioned about her weight.

Ripa stated:

The wardrobe people were like, ‘We thought you’d be smaller by now.’

Rude much? Ripa fired back at the team and quipped:

I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to be smaller anytime soon. I don’t know much but here’s what I do know. This looks like it’s going to be here for a while. I’m not in any rush.'

Despite Ripa getting the team together, it was hard for her. The talk show host explained: