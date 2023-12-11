Susan Lucci Reveals There’s Still Hope For All My Children Reboot
Is the All My Children reboot dead in the water? Not so fast, says Susan Lucci. La Lucci stopped by Good Morning America to discuss being a Lifetime Achievement Honoree at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards being held on Friday, Dec. 15 and airing at 9 PM EST on CBS.
GMA co-host Lara Spencer mentioned to Lucci her former co-star Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) has been mentioned with regards to the reboot (with the name Pine Valley being attached to it) and asked if it was still a possibility for it to be made.
According to Lucci, it is! Lucci revealed:
Recommended Articles
You know, I think there is. I really thought it had gone away, but of course with the writers' strike and the actors' strike, kind of everything felt like a long time. But I am told it is still alive, and certainly I would be in the very best of hands with Kelly and Mark [Consuelos, ex-Mateo] producing.
Watch Lucci's interview below.