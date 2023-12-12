Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Family and Friends Gather to Stand By Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 11, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Forrester family and friends are at the hospital fretting about Eric’s condition. As Ridge and Brooke approach, Donna says all the doctors are attending to Eric and points towards the double doors. Just then, an attending walks up and says he’s been examining Eric. Ridge asks Attending Dr. No Name for an update. He is incredibly helpful saying he has no new information, but Eric’s condition is critical and they’re doing all they can…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Worries About the Impact of Her Words

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

