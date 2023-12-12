Skip to main content

Clarence Returns to The Young and The Restless

Brad Sanders

Clarence is heading back to CBS! The Young and the Restless fan favorite Brad Sanders is making a return to the sudser and reprising the legendary role of Clarence. 

Longtime Y&R fans may recall Sanders gave witty and funny updates and highlights of the show and did the same in the 2010s for its sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful. Sanders was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards as a writer/performer in the New Approaches to Daytime Entertainment category for the "Clarence Update." 

Look for Sanders to return to Y&R Dec. 27. Fans can also see Sanders star in the highly-anticipated movie musical The Color Purple Dec. 25. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Brytni Sarpy (2)
The Young and the Restless

Brytni Sarpy Returns to The Young and the Restless

By Jillian BoweComment
Ed Scott
The Young and the Restless

Edward J. Scott Returns to The Young and the Restless As Senior Producer

By Jillian BoweComment
Lauralee Bell, Michael Damian Christmas
The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell Head Back to Y&R

By Jillian BoweComment
Redding Munsell Small
The Young and the Restless

Redding Munsell to Take Over as Harrison Abbott on Y&R

By Jillian BoweComment