Clarence Returns to The Young and The Restless

Photo Credit: Brad Sanders

Clarence is heading back to CBS! The Young and the Restless fan favorite Brad Sanders is making a return to the sudser and reprising the legendary role of Clarence.

Longtime Y&R fans may recall Sanders gave witty and funny updates and highlights of the show and did the same in the 2010s for its sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful. Sanders was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards as a writer/performer in the New Approaches to Daytime Entertainment category for the "Clarence Update."

Look for Sanders to return to Y&R Dec. 27. Fans can also see Sanders star in the highly-anticipated movie musical The Color Purple Dec. 25.