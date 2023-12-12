Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1104: Daytime Emmy Predictions

Daytime's biggest night is almost here!
On episode 1104 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin make their Daytime Emmy predictions for Daytime's biggest night: The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Performance by Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Make your Daytime Emmy Predictions in the comments below!

The Daytime Emmys airs December 15 on CBS.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

