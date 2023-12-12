Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1104: Daytime Emmy Predictions
On episode 1104 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin make their Daytime Emmy predictions for Daytime's biggest night: The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Performance by Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Make your Daytime Emmy Predictions in the comments below!
The Daytime Emmys airs December 15 on CBS.
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
