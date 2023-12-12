Eden McCoy, Evan Hofer

On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante tells Sam about the results of the arson report and how Anna doesn't know about the key. He mentions how the WSB confiscated Forsyth's body and classified all the reports. Dante's worried about giving the key to Anna because someone might follow her to the locker.

Sam gets upset Dante wants to put himself in the line of fire. He says the WSB doesn't know about the locker, but she says no one has his back. Dante promises to be careful, but she's still worried for him. He says he feels like he has to hold the WSB accountable.

Nina tells Sonny since this is their first Christmas and she's planning on going all out to celebrate. She shows him all the gifts she bought for everyone, but Sonny wonders why there is nothing for Wylie and Amelia. Nina says she's trying not to provoke Michael and Willow. Sonny wants to talk to Michael on her behalf, but she tells him not to.



Josslyn is surprised when Dex tells her that he doesn't want a Christmas tree. He admits Christmas was not a happy time growing up. Dex says his father was a cheater and he had a bad relationship with his brothers. He says that's why he enlisted as soon as he could so he could make his own life. He's grateful for Josslyn and she hopes she can make him see how special the season is.



Curtis tells Marshall about the surgical trial Portia mentioned. Marshall believes Curtis will be a guinea pig, but he says the decision was his to make. Marshall isn't happy with the risk, but he'll stand behind Curtis' decision.



Violet asks if she can sing at Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding and then wants details on the planning. Chase promises the wedding will take place soon. The boys notice when Gregory is a little unsteady on his feet.



Finn admits to Liz he realizes this Christmas might be his dad's last. He wants the season to be the best for his father and the entire family.

Tracy says she's home in the nick of time, but Leo doesn't seem happy to have Grandma back. Tracy complains about the decorations and gets annoyed when she learns Ned is back to himself and no one told her. Olivia asks why Tracy is back in town, and she says she's here to pick up the power of attorney for Luke's estate. Olivia disagrees, believing Tracy wants to be home for Christmas.

Chase and Brook Lynn get to the mansion and announce to Tracy they are engaged. Tracy tells Chase to sign a prenup. Chase says thanks to his dad's failing health he knows he wants Brook Lynn at his side. Tracy then offers them her congratulations.

