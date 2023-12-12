J. Eddie Peck on Return to The Young and The Restless: "It's Very Intriguing and Worthy of Cole’s Return"

J. Eddie Peck portrays Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless COURTESY OF J.EDDIE PECK

The Young and the Restless' 50th anniversary year has been chock full of returns! The latest blast from the past to find his way back to Genoa City is J. Eddie Peck's Cole Howard. After 24 years, the heartthrob made his grand return to the sudser, much to the surprise of critics and fans alike. Daytime Confidential sat down with Peck to catch up on Cole’s return, his intentions, and memories of the '90s.

Daytime Confidential: What were your thoughts when The Young and the Restless called after so many years about a possible return?

J. Eddie Peck: I was surprised, to say the least! There was a breaking news rumor that went out, I'm gonna say approximately ten days before I actually got the call. When it came out, my phone lit up. I mean, from texting to social media, it just lit up within an hour, one day at three o'clock in the afternoon. I was like, “What is this? Why are people sending me this?” I was just getting a lot of folks reaching out. I put something out on my Facebook: "Hey, listen, thank you all for your checking. No, there is no return. I'm not going back to the show. I am not in touch with the show. The show is not called me. No, there's no truth to this. It's just a rumor. Thank you all so much for asking."

Lo and behold, I get that call. It was maybe ten or twelve days later. I actually was sitting on my patio with my wife, having coffee, and our son was visiting. My phone rings, and I get my fair share of spam. I looked down and I see the number. I thought, “Wait a second? That’s the Y&R production office number. Strange.” I answered the phone, and it's Greg [Salmon] from casting. He said, “Hey, J. Eddie! Have you checked your email?” "Yeah, I generally do. Why?" "I sent you a couple of emails, and we haven't heard back from you." "Hang on, Greg. Let me see if I went to spam."

Sure enough, he had gone to spam. Then, I pull up the email and I got on the phone and I read it. It says, “Hey, J. Eddie, you know, we have an interest in reprising your role as Cole Howard. Are you here? Are you interested? Are you under contract?” All these questions, and I was just—I literally was laughing. I'm laughing and almost crying at the same time. I said to my wife and I’m like, "The rumor turned out to be true!" I just thought the irony of that—it just cracked me up. I was just so elated and pleased to get that call.

When I was in daytime for almost 13 years, my sons never, ever saw me on an episode.

DC: Oh, wow!

JEP: They never ever saw their dad in daytime. They saw me doing To Grandmother's House We Go (1992), and they saw me doing other roles after that. I never let them see me in daytime and I never let them see me when I played, you know, killers and rapists and other things I've done pretty bad. I just didn't really think they could handle it. So, here I have these adult children and they are ecstatic to watch their dad on The Young and the Restless! I'm just really so thrilled because my daytime career was so special to me and my kids have never seen it. They've never gone on YouTube and pulled it up.

There's times where they're like, “Hey, Dad, I was channel- surfing and I saw you in all whatever. Like, 'Oh, wait, that's my dad!'” They've never really gone out, and just look up Dad’s acting career. They can't wait! My youngest son's got a whole big viewing party going on. He's got all of his old college buddies, and all these people coming over to his house to watch the show! I’m like, “Son, listen, you know, you don't have to go that far!”

DC: They haven’t seen you before! He’s excited. I love that.

JEP: They're really excited! For me, that really means so much to me. For another little tongue-in-cheek note, I've reminded my wife a couple of times, like, “Hey, by the way, you do know you're sleeping with a soap actor tonight?” Anyway, I've been able to tease her a bit about it. I've been having a lot of—I've been having a lot of fun with my, my wife and my two kids over this return. For me personally, I'm honored beyond words that they thought enough of Cole and me, and maybe even the voice of the fans to get this to give us a go route. It means so much to me. Truly.

DC: What was that first day being back on set like?

JEP: Well, a little surreal. I always marvel at the actors who can return and literally go around and just shake the hands of all the new people that they're meeting and reconnect with all of their old friends. Then, they jump in front of that camera and kill it.

To be honest with you, I just really stayed very, very focused in Cole’s head, and kind of kept myself away from going to reconnect with my old friends, many of which I've seen—and I do still see—on occasion. Nonetheless, I wasn't really out doing a lot of socializing. I just was really kind of focused on Cole, and doing what I needed to do with him. It's just surreal to be able to sit on the set of the Newman ranch, and work with Eric [Braeden, Victor Newman] and Mel [Melody Thomas Scott, Nikki Newman], Josh [Morrow, Nick Newman], and even Amelia [Heinle, Victoria Newman].

Amelia and I had worked together. We were a couple on All My Children for a while. It's almost like a going back to your high- school class reunion or something. You haven't seen folks for a long time, and you just kind of fall right back into it. Wow, this just feels the same and the jokes are the same and the personalities are the same. The sense of humor, you know, it's a lot of fun. We're shooting a soap over there, but I gotta tell you, Eric and Josh are pretty damn funny. I have to even catch myself! I'm laughing so much that I got to tone it down a little bit. They're so damn funny that they're sucking me into their humor. That's the way I remember it, especially when we were shooting around the holidays!

Imagine when you're on set, and everything's dressed so festive as they do it on the soaps. We all are there, shooting a show that we love, and we have our family there. A lot of times, you're shooting right up until you're gonna break for Christmas or the holiday or whatever. I just recall, Melodie, how special it was for me personally when I was on set, doing what I love to do, and working with people that that I truly enjoyed being around. You're involved, and that's your family when you actually go to work and leave your own family. It's the cast. It's the group. I think that all of us when we go to work, we all long to have that sort of connection. We leave our families and we go to work to do something with other people in a collaborative process. You truly enjoy the company and you truly enjoy the product that you're putting out. You can't beat it. I mean, you can't beat it!

I'm just honored to get that call and to be able to come back, you know, and enjoy this moment for however long it will be.

DC: It’s been nearly 25 years since Cole and you have been on set. What was the most different thing you noticed between now and then?

JEP: It’s been exactly 24 years! The amazing thing about it is that when I walked into the artists' entrance at CBS, it looks exactly like it used to be. It's exactly how it used to be when you walk up the hall. Instinctually, I knew where to go. It's almost as if you can count the steps. What I showed up, I shared a dressing room with Jess Walton [Jill Foster Abbott], and sure enough, they put me back into the same room! I'm back in such-and-such room, which was so great for that whole week. There's new carpet and a new sofa, but they had these antique, cool chairs. I think they probably came off the Newman set, I'm gonna guess, because it looks like it. Those chairs are still there after all these years.

Even the thermostat in the room was cracked and had a little cover that went over it. It would fall off even if you bumped it a little. Guess what? It's exactly the same way. I accidentally bumped it on my third day there, and it fell to the ground. When it fell on the ground, it landed in my open backpack that was sitting on the ground. I went home and I opened up that backpack, and oh my gosh, there’s the thermostat! The cover fell off just like it used to 25 years ago! So some things haven't changed.

So you say, “Well, what's different?” Obviously, we have a lot of different faces, you know, not only within the cast, but within the crew. I told my wife after a couple of days that even though we do have some of the same folks that were there in the '90s, we do have mostly new faces. The type of personality, kindness and the dedication towards the art, or to the product, it's all the same. The same people who are running sound or that are holding that boom are just as friendly, just as nice, and just as dedicated as the guys that I used to know. It's the same type of people that are there, that are really dedicated to the process. I think that's what's really cool and consistent. When filming professionally, you typically find people that do understand that it's an honor to be working in and creating story on camera. So yeah, some different faces, but the same vibe is there.

DC: Earlier, you touched on how you were really focusing on Cole. How were you able to figure out who he is now? I imagine he's different, but what was your process?

JEP: When you play a role for a long time, as I did, you know that character well. In life, with all of us, different things can change us, you know, good and bad. Things can affect our personalities and affect the way we view our life and things of that nature. With Cole, I've kind of came up with my own idea as to how his life has been, and what he has experienced through his life based upon what I knew of Cole before. I made choices as an actor regarding Cole.

I don't know a lot about him and where he's been, but what I've discovered so far is right in line with how I saw him and how I played him. I think that the qualities that Cole had, which was a very hopeless, romantic. He's always about that connection with people, certainly, you know, with the women in his life. He’s a good guy. He's as Bill Bell [creator, The Young and The Restless] once described him to me: “a salt of the earth” guy. I think that's who Cole is.

At the same time, he's got a lot of fire in the belly. If someone is posing a threat to what's important to him, he’s never backed down from a fight. I think that Cole has always had somewhat of a sense of humor. I don't know if you watched the back in the day.

DC: Yes, I did. I was young but I remember him well!

JEP: You know, Cole would dance on occasion. He even sang acapella two or three times! Cole’s kind of a wannabe disco dancer, I guess. Maybe they picked up on that, Melodie, because I started the movie Lambada (1990) before I took on the role. Let me be very clear about that: I am no dancer.

Anyway, I think the depth, the sensitivity that Cole always had, I certainly see him as someone that has that today. I think that's somewhat similar to me in real life. I am somewhat of an emotional person, and the loves of my life being my family are deeply important to me. I think Cole is that same way.

DC: You played Cole for about six years back in the day. What are you most fond memories of playing Cole in the '90s?

JEP: It was about seven years back in the day. Just short of seven. That's a good question. It's a great question. You know, Cole got married a few times. Those were really, really special days, I enjoyed. I enjoyed working so much, with Heather Tom [ex-Victoria Newman], in those early days. The romance and things in those early days was really nice. At the same time, I really enjoyed working with the Ashley character. It was Shari Shattuck and or course with Eileen [Davidson]. I also loved working with Tricia Cast [Nina Webster]. I felt like there was a nice connection there with Cole and Nina.

The fun thing is that every day that I went to work to say the lines, I was having a ball. I truly was living out my dream and having a ball, even when they took Cole in a direction that may not have been the direction I wanted to go, I love and embraced the challenge. The more maybe foreign the lines might be to the character, or the more against the grain of the character, the more I, as an actor, embrace the challenge. You know, if that makes sense.

DC: Yes, it makes perfect sense. Playing something and really immersing yourself in it, you have to do it all.

JEP : I would say, “How do I make this work without losing face? It’s like, man, they have set me up to lose this argument or look bad. Not just Cole, but it could be any other character I played in daytime. How do I actually spin this around and actually come out on top?" As an actor, I love that challenge. I just love that part of the job.

DC: Now, were you surprised at the excitement from the fans when your return was announced?

JEP: Well, to be honest, I haven't really haven't gone to those pages and looked. I probably should. This is what I’ll tell you was a surprise. I got invited to what they call "Blast from the Past" on Aug. 4, which was one day before the Y&R annual fan club event. I got invited back for that, along with that some B&B actors, but mostly Y&R actors. I think it was 13 of us total.

I got invited back and I told my wife before I went down to the Marriott, “Gosh! I hope this is not embarrassing.” I’ve been off the show almost 24 years. I hope that when I get there, people will know who I am. They may not even remember me. It's been all this time. What if it’s a young audience, and they don’t even know who I am? When they bought us out one by one, they introduced me last. I was blown away at the response I got! I was absolutely surprised and shocked. I could not believe that I got that response, because I did not expect many of those folks to even know who I was. I ended up signing autographs 'til midnight that night.

When people came up to me, I was really surprised at how many people said that they missed the storylines of the 1990s. They love the characters, and they love the story. I personally have watched the show intermittently ever since I've left. I've always found it to be compelling, interesting, and entertaining. I've always still enjoyed the show. What I found out that evening was the high number of people that really loved the characters and stories from the '90s for whatever reason.

DC: One thing about soap fans is that they don't forget. They remember characters, scenes and all kinds of things.

JEP: I always say they know more than we do. It's amazing to me how they remember things, and I think my memory is pretty good. I know I've talked to Amelia about working on All My Children, and she’s like, I don’t remember that story. I told her I remember our lines. I remember exactly. A lot of people, they say the lines and they move on and they just don't recall. They don't remember, but the fans, man, they're amazing. I've talked to fans over the years and I thought, "My gosh! Why aren't they a writer?” It's unbelievable how they know the stories and the characters and the actors and the names. It's amazing to me. I mean, absolutely amazing. I'm just talking regular, true, loyal fans of the shows.

DC: The fans really have it under control.

JEP: I think one of the most special things about the medium is truly the fans. For me, I always really enjoyed going out and meeting the fans and doing the PAs [personal appearances]. I did a lot of them. I think the reason I enjoyed it was because my mother was a fan of daytime TV. I grew up in a household where when she had her time off or she would tape them, and she watched and enjoyed them. She introduced me to the medium and I became a fan of the time. When I was in college, it was General Hospital. All those college kids were watching it, and I just became a fan of the medium. I'm just as big of a fan today.

DC: Same here! I was the person who planned all my college classes around my soaps.

JEP: I did too! I absolutely did. My roommate, we were two guys, you know, and we loved GH and One Life to Live. We loved those shows. I can’t have classes at that time, because I’m not gonna miss my show. Isn’t that crazy? We laugh about it today. My college roommate and I are still best friends. We laugh about our dedication to daytime back then.

DC: Is there any thing that you can tease about your return?

JEP: It does involve working with Victoria, which super, super exciting. I love Amelia and I love the character of Victoria. I've had some interaction with the Newman family in general. I can tell you this much. It's incredibly suspenseful. It's very intriguing and worthy of Cole’s return. They're not letting the audience down. It is a front- burner, major story. I think that they're really gonna love this story.