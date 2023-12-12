Skip to main content

WATCH: Jeff Lewis Defends BravoCon Panel on The Talk (VIDEO)

Photo credit: CBS/The Talk

Photo credit: CBS/The Talk

Interior designer and reality star Jeff Lewis stopped by The Talk on Tuesday where he he defended the panel he hosted at this year's BravoCon event in Las Vegas. Lewis was criticized for the harsh things he said about the "Bravolebrities" (Bravo celebs, to those who aren't familiar) but is standing ten toes down on his remarks. Lewis told the co-hosts:

I'm not really good at following rules and I thought it was a successful panel, maybe the executives don't think that. There were pre-approved questions from the network, and I just made my own questions. 

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood wondered if Lewis was concerned about being "canceled" for the wild things he's said. Lewis quipped:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oh, every day. You kind of learn to ride the line. I think for a while I crossed the line at times. Then now, I just try to ride the line.

Watch the interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, CBS Mornings, The Talk
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk Discusses Having Men on Panel: "It Was Missing in Daytime" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment
The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Pays Tribute to Y&R's Jeanne Cooper (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
The Talk.jpg
Talk Shows

Watch The Talk's Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood Check a Stage Crasher at People's Choice Awards!

By Jillian BoweComment
Eve Jeffers, The Talk
Talk Shows

WATCH: Eve Announces Exit from The Talk

By Jillian BoweComment