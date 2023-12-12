WATCH: Jeff Lewis Defends BravoCon Panel on The Talk (VIDEO)

Photo credit: CBS/The Talk

Interior designer and reality star Jeff Lewis stopped by The Talk on Tuesday where he he defended the panel he hosted at this year's BravoCon event in Las Vegas. Lewis was criticized for the harsh things he said about the "Bravolebrities" (Bravo celebs, to those who aren't familiar) but is standing ten toes down on his remarks. Lewis told the co-hosts:

I'm not really good at following rules and I thought it was a successful panel, maybe the executives don't think that. There were pre-approved questions from the network, and I just made my own questions.

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood wondered if Lewis was concerned about being "canceled" for the wild things he's said. Lewis quipped:

Oh, every day. You kind of learn to ride the line. I think for a while I crossed the line at times. Then now, I just try to ride the line.

Watch the interview below.