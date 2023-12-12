Christian LeBlanc

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Cole are chatting with Michael at the GCAC. Cole says it’s unsettling to know Jordan is still on the run. Michael thinks there’s a lot of bad blood which inspired their recent traumatic experience. He goes on to say he understands how difficult it must be to consider how Claire could possibly be the baby they thought died oh so long ago. Victoria says they met with Claire, and she agreed to a DNA test. Cole follows up saying Claire is freaked out by her recent incarceration.

Victoria tells Michael she and Cole promised Claire they would find her a good lawyer and stare at him.He finally gets the point and is outraged at the possibility. Michael talks himself up whilst also wondering why they would hire a “top tier” attorney for someone who victimized them. He wonders if they have a plan for moving forward when his amazing lawyering skills inevitably succeed in getting her released.

Claire is asleep in her bed at the jail hearing Victoria’s voice say over and over, “I am not your mother!” Just then, she awakens and sees Aunt Jordan on the other side of her cell.

