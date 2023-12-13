Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna is shaking with rage as Finn has offered Eric a path forward and Ridge isn’t on board. He says he considered Finn’s plan but the answer is no. Steffy pipes up and says they should give Eric any chance possible to live. They can’t just let him slip away.

Ridge says Eric made it clear to those in whom he confided that he didn’t want any extraordinary means used to save him. He looks at Donna for confirmation. She reluctantly says yes but also clearly thinks Ridge is in the wrong. She begs him not to let his father die.

