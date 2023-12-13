Greg Rikaart

Park: EJ and Nicole are sitting on the bench reviewing the life-changing events of the past few weeks. She wonders what Leo was trying to tell them about the baby, but he thinks she should pay him no mind. EJ thinks Leo was trying to bilk them for money, but Nicole still isn’t convinced.

EJ tells Nicole about Leo sneaking back into the mansion and how he went upside his head. Nicole follows suit and explains how she ran into Eric and the baby. She feels terrible for what she put Eric and Sloan through and wants to do something to make up for her behavior. With that, Nicole says she wants to go to Horton Square.

EJ starts to walk away when Nicole arrives back from her quick trip.

Horton Square: Chad sits in Horton Square reviewing the latest lackluster article in The Spectator. Alex approaches and checks on him. Chad thinks Alex is blowing smoke as he doesn’t believe he has any concern for his well-being. Alex says he’s more worried about Stephanie and wonders what Chad did to screw things up.

Chad fills him in about Everett and his move at The Spectator. Alex is surprised he made such a boneheaded move. Chad has no time for Alex’s false concern and gets snarky about him wanting to swoop in and create another opportunity for a threesome (hmmm, who would be the third?). They go back and forth and Chad apologizes.

Alex exits and Chad runs into Paulina. She says she wants him and Stephanie to help her with a new ad campaign. He explains what happened with their relationship and the uncertain status of his role at the PR firm. Paulina is devastated hearing about the end of their relationship. Chad explains a few more details, including leaving her key with Alex. When she finds out he hasn’t followed up with Stephanie, Paulina urges him to get to her immediately.

Casa de Johnson: Steve and a despondent Stephanie are working together at the kitchen table. He wants to go out for a walk, but stops to check on how she’s doing post-breakup. He thinks she made the right decision by ending things. Steve asks if she still loves Chad but she says her feelings aren’t relevant. Steve disagrees and wonders if she should give him another chance. Stephanie says she’s going to focus on work and her life, and avoid dealing with Chad. Steve understands and says she can stay with them as long as she likes. With that, he exits and runs square into Alex.

She gives Alex the business about swooping in so quickly and he says he’s only there to return her water bottle. They engage in a little flirty exchange before he fills her in on his encounter with Chad. In a surprise move, Alex goes to bat for Chad and questions if she’s really done with their relationship. Stephanie says she’s good but wishes she could have given Thomas and Charlotte an explanation.

Alex needs to go, but as he leaves Stephanie drops the metal water bottle on her foot (how heavy was that thing?). As Alex helps her over to the sofa, Chad walks in and becomes an asshat.

Brady Pub: Eric walks outside the front door chatting with baby Jude. Just then, Jada approaches. They have an awkward exchange about babies and living arrangements. She says she’s clearing out space at her place so Rafe has room to store some stuff for their sleepovers. She goes on to remind Eric about her relationship with her ex-husband and her desire to avoid those issues this time around.

Steve arrives and sits down with Jada for a chat. She explains about seeing Eric with the baby and the memories it brought up. Steve thinks she’s also having a difficult time because it’s close to the anniversary of Marcus’ death. Jada is thankful to have someone with whom she can talk about her father.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Leo tells Sloan she is to blame for his facial bruises. He says he got punched for wanting to do the right thing. Sloan feigns ignorance but Leo says Dimitri told him everything and encouraged him to use it as leverage. He goes on to explain how he tried to tell EJ and Nicole the truth but now he’s decided to return to his dastardly ways.

Leo says he now owns her and demands she get Dimitri released from prison. As he makes different demands, Eric returns with baby Jude. He confronts Leo who decides to make a quick exit. Eric wonders why Sloan is so shaken by Leo. She says she missed him and Jude. Eric explains how he ran into Jada and Nicole. Just then, Nicole and EJ arrive.

Leo arrives and wonders aloud what he will do next with his life.

Jada tells Steve she was cleaning out her closet and found the last Christmas present she bought for her dad. Steve understands as he still has a key chain Marcus made for him when they were around 8 years old. He tells Jada he wouldn’t be where he is today were it not for Marcus. He thinks her father would be so proud of her.

Stephanie cannot believe what an asshat Chad is being (really?). Alex offers to drive her to the hospital but she decides to drive herself and exits. Alex explains about the water bottle, and they decide to have a beer.

Nicole brings baby Jude a cute outfit and apologizes for all the trouble she caused with the DNA test. EJ thanks Eric for allowing them inside so Nicole could apologize and start to move on. Sloan and Nicole stand over baby Jude and engage in a very awkward conversation.

Leo finds out Dimitri was shipped off to a Supermax federal prison. He is certain Sloan is responsible and vows to blow up her world.

