Wally Kurth

General Hospital recap:

Tracy is grateful to find out Ned is back to being himself and says she missed him. Ned apologizes for how he treated her when he was Eddie. Tracy tells Ned he needs to focus and stop Michael from taking control of ELQ.

Scotty tells Liesl he feels they gave up too soon on what they had. She says their bond was broken because he chose to defend Liz over her. Scotty believes she's lonely and has been hiding due to her grief and says he understands the loss of a child. He wants them to comfort each other but she doesn't want his help.

Kristina tells Sam she will be Molly's surrogate and swears she's ready now. Sam says she sees the offer is coming from a place of love and will support her decision

Brook Lynn overhears Maxie discussing her financial issues and asks her about it. Maxie admits she's not getting a salary while Deception continues to recover. Brook Lynn offers to help financially but Maxie says her parents will help her out. Maxie is happy for Brook Lynn when she announces her engagement.

Brook Lynn tells Tracy it will be hard to live on Chase's salary alone and wants to work at Deception.

Lucy tells Maxie about having drinks with Scotty and how it was a mistake because things always go poorly between them. Scotty interrupts and tells Lucy he's going to Florida to see Serena.

Willow questions the distance Nina seems to be putting between them. Nina claims to be busy juggling both Crimson and the The Metro Court. Nina asks about Christmas and what to get the kids and Willow gives her ideas. Willow tells Nina they'll be with her and Sonny on Christmas Eve and can open the presents then. Ned arrives to talk to Nina.

Ned brings up the SEC, but Nina is quick to defend her actions, saying Carly and Drew committed insider trading. Ned wants to make a deal, agreeing to continue to be the whistle blower if Nina can get him information on Aurora. Nina says neither Michael nor Drew will give her the time of day. Ned knows she can be resourceful if it means keeping the secret from Willow.

Dante gets the package from the locker than heads out to put it in a safety deposit box. He looks through the file and finds photos of a young Anna, Forsythe and Brennan which he keeps with him.

Hume wonders why he and Brennan are still in town and worries someone will recognize him. Brennan says he hasn't been here in 30 years and only Anna would recognize him. He's more concerned about finding the report. Brennan's not happy Forsythe is dead, believing ahe was more valuable alive.

Dante joins Sam at Kelly's where Brennan and Hume continue to sit.

