NATAS Reveals Presenters and Performers For 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

Photo credit: NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS have shared the names of presenters and performers for the upcoming 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Fans will get to enjoy familiar faces at the podium this year.

Presenting daytime legend Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) with her Lifetime Achievement Honor will be Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, The Young and the Restless). Of course, Moore presented Lucci with her first Daytime Emmy in 1999, marking their on-stage reunion.

During the In Memoriam segment, Jennifer Nettles will sing "Life is Sweet." The tune is also nominated for Best Original Song at the Daytime Emmys, and it premiered on the Daytime Emmy-nominated program American Anthems.

Presenters will include: Y&R stars Lauralee Bell (Christine), Peter Bergman (Jack), Michael Damian (Danny), and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki); The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont (Bill), Heather Tom (Katie), and John McCook (Eric); Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Drake Hogestyn (John); General Hospital actors Finola Hughes (Anna), Donnell Turner (Curtis), and Laura Wright (Carly); The Talk co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots; and The Bay stars A Martinez (Nardo) and Kym Whitley (Big Candi). Maury Povich will present the Gold & Silver Circle honorees with their awards, while Connie Chung will present the In Memoriam segment.

Don't miss the Daytime Emmys, airing at 9 PM Dec. 15 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.