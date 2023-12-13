Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap: Molly and Kristina tell Alexis about the surrogacy plan and hope she is happy with their decision. Alexis agrees bringing a new baby into the family is a wonderful thing but worries things could get complicated. She ultimately gives her blessing.

When Molly leaves, Alexis questions Kristina's decision which angers her. Kristina claims she knows what she's in for, but Alexis disagrees, saying she's never brought a child into the world. Kristina says she believes in what she's doing and admits it's a little scary but feels it's the right thing to do. Alexis agrees to step up and support her.



Ava moves out of Wyndemere and back into her apartment. She finds another letter that reads "don't tell anyone” with another photo of dead Austin. Nina pops by to check on her and sees how rattled Ava is. Ava shows her the letter and photo and says she found it in her bag.



Ava says there were tons of movers in and out all day and any one of them could have left it. Nina tells her to go to the police, but Ava says she has no alibi for when she died. Nina blames Cyrus but Ava says she doesn't believe he was responsible for it. Ava believes it's Nikolas.



Ava thinks Austin helped Nikolas survive and he is framing her for Austin's murder. Ava angrily goes on about the dysfunction of her marriage and the only person with a motive to frame would be Nikolas. She is certain he didn't do it himself since he's likely not in town but promises Nina she's fine. After Nina leaves, Ava spots a partially opened desk drawer where she finds a gun and a note that reads "you never know when you'll need it.”



Adam's playing the guitar outside Josslyn and Trina's room, and they invite him in to be serenaded. The three head to Kelly's where Adam explains to Trina how he taught himself to play and how much he loves it. Both girls say he should pursue it, but Adam insists he's going to become a doctor.



Brennan runs into Carly and Donna at the park, and offers to buy them hot chocolate. The two make small talk.



Sonny interrupts Felicia and Stella to tell them he wants to pay for all the holiday celebrations. Felicia compares him to Santa. Stella questions his reasons and Sonny says he's doing it in Mike's name. (Mike, his father, not Mike, his NF alter ego!) Stella says she admired Sonny's father, and he admits how much he misses him.



Dante tells Sam what he found in the locker and how he left it at the bank. He says there was a lot of information and questions why Anna would keep it all unless she was planning on using it. Sam asks if he trusts Anna and he says he does. Dante explains what the mission was about and shows her the wallet. Sam looks into the wallet and finds a line of numbers. Dante says he'll check the file to see what they are.

