WATCH: Netflix Drops Season 3 Teaser For Hit Period Soap Bridgerton (VIDEO)

Here's when you can get your fix of the Regency drama
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan

It's time to revisit the Bridgerton family's epic love lives. Netflix has unleashed a teaser for Season 3 of the acclaimed historical drama Bridgerton.

The streaming service revealed that the eight-episode third season will be released in two parts. Fans will get to watch Part One on May 16, while they'll be able to enjoy Part Two on June 13.

The Season 3 synopsis says that Penelope has given up on attracting longtime crush Colin's attention. But as she tries to find a husband on the marriage market, she isn't having any success; meanwhile, Colin tries to win back Penelope's friendship by mentoring her, but he soon develops feelings of his own for her. Add in Penelope's estrangement from her BFF (and Colin's sister) Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, and soapy drama is sure to ensue! 

Get a sneak peek of what's to come below.

